Canada truckers protest: Ambassador Bridge reopened

Canada’s busiest border crossing has reopened after protesting truckers ground traffic to a standstill, authorities say.

Truckers rallying against Canada’s Covid vaccine rules had blocked the Ambassador Bridge on Monday night, forcing vehicles to take long detours.

The bridge over the Detroit River is a vital trade link between it and the US.

More than 40,000 people and $323m (£238m) worth of goods cross it daily.

According to police in Michigan and Windsor, protesters had forced authorities to close it shortly before 21:00 local time on Monday – just hours after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had accused the demonstrators of attempting to “blockade our economy”.

Hundreds of vehicles were backed up for miles as travellers were warned by Canadian police to reroute.

While now open for travel from Canada to the US, across the other side, the Michigan Department of Transportation said the bridge remained closed and advised drivers to divert to nearby Port Huron to head into Canada.

As traffic continued to ensnare the area, demonstrators in Ottawa faced anger from local residents even as many insisted that they were protesting peacefully and with righteousness.

“There’s been nothing but love, unity and peace out here,” said John Van Vleet, a trucker from Ontario. “It’s important for me to come down here to fight for my freedoms,” he said.

However, Ottawans have said the atmosphere has been tense, especially on weekends when thousands of protesters have descended upon the city’s downtown core, spilling into nearby streets.

“We’re all fed up,” said Marika Morris, a resident. “They don’t have a right to take us hostage”.

Early on in the protests, which began nearly a fortnight ago, a statue near Parliament Hill of Terry Fox, a cancer activist, was draped with protest items. Fox is widely viewed as a Canadian icon and hero, and the tokens were quickly removed, replaced by flowers and candles by protesters.

In remarks on Monday, Mr Trudeau said Canadians were “shocked and frankly disgusted” by some protesters’ behaviour, which has reportedly included vandalism and racial abuse.

Ottawa has been under a state of emergency since Sunday.

Even before that, the city centre had been paralyzed for a week as hundreds of lorries parked downtown and gatherings of protesters had forced businesses to close.

Residents’ nerves were also being frayed by constantly blaring air horns. On Monday, an Ottawa judge ruled that the truckers must stop honking their horns for 10 days.

While most of the protest has been peaceful, Ottawa police have said they are concerned about the extremist rhetoric coming from far-right groups at the rally. As well as reported racial and homophobic abuse, Nazi symbols have been displayed and protesters danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial.

Ottawa police have said they are investigating nearly 80 incidents, including alleged hate crimes and property damage. Police said on Tuesday that they had found about 100 trucks with children in them and contacted Children Aid Society overs concerns with noise, fumes and hygiene.

The so-called Freedom Convoy began on 9 January in western Canada as truckers protested against a new rule that requires them to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to cross the US-Canada border. The demonstrations have now morphed to include anger at a raft of Covid-19 restrictions and at Mr Trudeau’s government generally.