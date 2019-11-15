Canada to stop paying Harry and Meghan's security

Canada will soon stop providing security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the federal government has confirmed.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have been providing assistance to the couple since their arrival in Canada “intermittently since November 2019”.

It had not been clear whether Canadians would be paying for their security following their move.

The couple will formally step down as senior royals from 31 March.

They will no longer carry out duties on behalf of the Queen but arrangements will be reviewed after 12 months.