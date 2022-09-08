Canada stabbings suspect has 59 prior convictions, documents show

[Source: BBC]

The manhunt for Myles Sanderson has entered its fourth day

Canada’s parole board will review its decision to release one of the men suspected of carrying out a deadly stabbing attack in Saskatchewan.

Parole documents of Myles Sanderson, 32, show he has 59 prior convictions as well as a history of violence.

He was released in February while serving a four-year sentence.

“I want to know the reasons behind the decision,” Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said. “I’m extremely concerned by what occurred here.”

The other suspect, his 31-year-old brother Damien Sanderson, was found dead by police on Monday at the James Smith Cree Nation, a close-knit indigenous community in central Saskatchewan. The discovery brought the death toll to 10.

At an emotional news conference on Wednesday, relatives of the victims spoke of the “horror” of the attack that has stunned the country. They were among the first relatives to come forward and speak about their loss.

“We are broken, but we’re not defeated,” said Mark Arcand, chief of the Saskatoon Tribal Council and brother of Bonnie Goodvoice-Burns. Bonnie, 48, and her son Gregory Burns, 28, were both killed.

Bonnie “took care of everybody” and was “a true matriarch”, her brother said, adding that Gregory loved his family and had two children with a third on the way.

With a smile, Chief Arcand said he “didn’t like” being in a room with Bonnie and her husband Brian, “because all they would do was laugh at us and joke”.

He recalled the horror he felt after hearing the news of the attack, driving alone for two hours to reach his sister and her family at James Smith Cree Nation. Bonnie and Gregory were among nine victims that lived in the community.

“One of the most traumatising things was the visual scene that day,” he said.

Bonnie was a “hero”, he said, adding that she had died protecting her three young sons. One of the children was stabbed but survived.

“These two young boys woke up to screaming not being able to help,” he said. “One of the young boys was hiding behind a high chair watching the whole thing happen.”

He continued: “I’m just a kid from the reserve. We didn’t want this, we didn’t ask for this.”