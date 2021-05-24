Canada says it can help boost energy supplies

Canada has the capacity to increase oil and gas exports by the equivalent of 300,000 barrels of oil per day (BPD) by the end of this year, its natural resources minister has said.

Jonathan Wilkinson said Canada could increase oil exports by 200,000 BPD and gas by 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, in order to help other countries reduce their reliance on Russian energy.

He said the country was also looking into ways to supply liquified natural gas (LNG), which it does not currently export.

“Our European friends and allies need Canada and others to step up,” Wilkinson said. “They’re telling us they need our help in getting off Russian oil and gas in the short term, while speeding up the energy transition across the continent,” Wilkinson said.

To put this in perspective, Russia exports about five million barrels of crude oil each day, of which more than half goes to Europe.