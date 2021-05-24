Home

World

Canada sanctions Russia and Moscow-backed rebels

BBC NEWS
February 23, 2022 1:07 pm

Canada has now joined the US, UK, EU and others in imposing a range of economic sanctions against Russia.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described Moscow’s recent actions in Ukraine as “a further invasion of a sovereign state”.

“We will ban Canadians from engaging in purchases of Russian sovereign debt. And we will apply additional sanctions on to state-backed Russian banks and prevent any financial dealings with them,” Trudeau said.

He added that Canada would ban its nationals from all financial dealings with the two rebel-held territories in eastern Ukraine, which Moscow recognised as independent states on Monday.

And Trudeau said Russian lawmakers who had backed that decision would also be sanctioned.

