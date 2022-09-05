Canada rocked by multiple deadly stabbings in Saskatchewan

[Source: BBC]

At least 10 people have been killed and another 15 injured in stabbings in Canada’s central Saskatchewan province, local police say.

The victims were found in 13 locations, including in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.

Two suspects – identified as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson – are on the run, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Saskatchewan tweeted.

“The suspects may be in black Nissan Rogue [vehicle],” the police warned.

Members of the public were warned not to approach the suspects, and to shelter in place under a dangerous person alert.

“Do not leave a secure location. Use caution allowing others into your residence,” RCMP Saskatchewan said, urging residents not to pick up hitchhikers.