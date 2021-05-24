Canada police arrest holdout protesters at US-Canada bridge

Police officers began arresting the remaining protesters near a key US-Canadian border bridge.

This was in efforts to trying to end one of the main demonstrations that broke out across Canada against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions.

Police in Ontario province’s city of Windsor said in a statement on Sunday arrests were made and vehicles towed just after dawn near the Ambassador Bridge linking the US city of Detroit.

“Enforcement will continue in the demonstration area and there will be zero tolerance for illegal activity. The public should avoid the area,” police said.

Several people were arrested on a charge of mischief, police said, without saying how many. Officers stepped up their presence with more than 50 vehicles, including cruisers, buses and an armoured car as the number of protesters dropped to about 45 from roughly 100 the previous day.

Since Monday, protesters in trucks, cars and vans have blocked traffic in both directions at North America’s busiest land border crossing, choking the supply chain for Detroit’s automakers.

Police on Saturday persuaded demonstrators to move their vehicles used to block the crossing that sees 25 percent of all trade between the two countries. However, the crossing remained closed on Sunday.

Only two pick-up trucks and less than a dozen protesters blocked the road to the bridge before police moved in, according to The Associated Press. Police barricades remained and it was not immediately clear when“We are protesting the government taking away our rights,” said Windsor resident Eunice Lucas-Logan.

“We want the restrictions removed. We have to wait to find out.” the bridge might be opened.

The 67-year-old has been out supporting the protest for the past four days. She said she appreciated that police have been patient.