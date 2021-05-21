Canada lowers flags after 215 bodies found at school site

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked today that flags at all federal buildings be flown at half-staff.

This is to honor more than 200 children whose remains have been found buried at what was once Canada’s largest Indigenous residential school — one of the institutions that held children taken from families across the nation.

The Peace Tower flag on Parliament Hill in the nation’s capital of Ottawa was among those lowered to half-staff.

Mayors of communities across Ontario, including Toronto, Ottawa, Mississauga and Brampton, also ordered flags lowered to honor the children.

Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation in British Columbia said the remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, were confirmed last weekend with the help of ground-penetrating radar.