Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Trade Ministry to work with Police to monitor businesses|Businesses deemed high risk in Labasa resume operations|Relief for Nadi businesses as they reopen|More found intoxicated amidst breach|We will not hesitate to ban kava: Doctor Fong|Screening and testing increases in Vanua Levu|Resort assists staff to make a living|More than 9000 USP Students affected by the pandemic|Restrictions on movement remain: Police|Local beer out of supply|Australia donates $770,000 for families in the Western Division|Naroro villagers hopeful life return to normal soon|41 cases over the weekend, two considered severe|Reports of infected people drinking kava with others|Controlled entry into Viti Levu now allowed|Over 60,000 COVID tests conducted|Businesses to operate under relevant COVID safe measures|233 active COVID-19 cases in the country|Ministry confident in targeted lockdown and surveillance|More quarantine and isolation facilities needed|Lautoka Hospital receiving patients from FEMAT hospital|Zens Medical Centre in Nadi town temporarily closed|Part of Navosai cordoned off|Vaccination effort ramped up|Loitering tops the list of COVID related arrests|
Full Coverage

World

Canada lowers flags after 215 bodies found at school site

AP News
May 31, 2021 4:45 pm

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked today that flags at all federal buildings be flown at half-staff.

This is to honor more than 200 children whose remains have been found buried at what was once Canada’s largest Indigenous residential school — one of the institutions that held children taken from families across the nation.

The Peace Tower flag on Parliament Hill in the nation’s capital of Ottawa was among those lowered to half-staff.

Article continues after advertisement

Mayors of communities across Ontario, including Toronto, Ottawa, Mississauga and Brampton, also ordered flags lowered to honor the children.

Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation in British Columbia said the remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, were confirmed last weekend with the help of ground-penetrating radar.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.