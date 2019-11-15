Canada confirms 11th case of coronavirus

Canada has confirmed its 11th case of coronavirus, according to health officials.

In a joint statement, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry, health officer for British Columbia, said the affected person, a male in his 40s, was in close contact with a previously reported confirmed case.

“Both cases remain in isolation at home with support and monitoring from public health teams,” the statement said.

In total, Canada has 11 total cases of confirmed coronavirus; four in Ontario and seven in British Columbia.