Canada closes borders to most foreigners

The Calgary International Airport is one of just four entry points across the country that will continue receiving international flights after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada is closing its borders to most non-citizens or permanent residents on Monday.

The new restrictions are aimed to slow the spread of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau announced in Ottawa that the federal government is taking “aggressive steps” to ensure the health and safety of Canadians after consultations with public health experts.

The prime minister said starting Wednesday, most people who are not citizens or permanent residents of Canada will be barred from entering the country, with the notable exception of American citizens. Trudeau cited the close “integration” between Canada and the U.S. as a reason for the exception.

The government is also restricting international flights to just four airports in Canada: Calgary, Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. Airlines will be mandated to screen passengers for symptoms of the new coronavirus before allowing anyone to board a plane.

Calgary Airport Authority president and CEO Bob Sartor called the situation “unprecedented” during a news conference on Monday.