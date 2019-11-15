Canada bans mass exports of prescription drugs

Canada has banned the export of some prescription medicines in order to prevent a shortage in the country.

The decision is in response to a US plan that would allow for drugs to be imported from Canada to make them cheaper for Americans.

Although prescription drug prices in Canada are higher than in some nations, they are cheaper than the US.

A number of Canada’s drug suppliers had warned that the plan, implemented by President Trump, would cause shortages.

The pandemic has already increased demands for some medicines, according to the AFP news agency.

A statement from Canada’s health ministry said the country sources 68% of its drugs from overseas and therefore it was important to avoid any disruptions to supplies.