World

Canada authorises Pfizer vaccine for children

BBC
May 6, 2021 6:22 am

Canada has authorised the use of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for children between the ages of 12 and 15.

It is the first country to do so for that age group.

The country’s health ministry made the decision based on data from phase three clinical trials on children that age.

Article continues after advertisement

“The department determined that this vaccine is safe and effective when used in this younger age group,” an adviser at the ministry said. Pfizer says its jab works well in the age group.

Canada has already authorised the use of the Pfizer vaccine in people over 16.

The state of Alberta, which has the highest rate of the virus in the country, said it would offer vaccines to those over 12 from Monday.

 

