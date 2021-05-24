Home

Canada apologises for 'scourge' of military sexual misconduct

BBC NEWS
December 14, 2021 9:46 am

Canada’s defence minister joined the country’s highest ranking officer on Monday to offer an apology to survivors and victims of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces – two years after a formal apology was promised.

Defence Minister Anita Anand, Gen Wayne Eyre and deputy defence minister Jody Thomas each offered unreserved apologies for all those who experienced sexual harassment and violence while serving in Canada’s military.

“Countless lives have been harmed because of inaction and systemic failure,” Ms Anand said. “This is a failure that our Canadian Armed Forces, our department and the government will always carry with us.”

For nearly a year, the Canadian military has been engulfed in crisis as a steady stream of senior officials were removed from active service over accusations of sexual misconduct. To date, 11 military leaders – current and former – have been removed, investigated or forced to retire in relation to the scandal.

The apology was promised as part of a 2019 C$900m ($700m; £532m) class-action settlement approved by the Federal Court. Almost 19,000 claims were submitted by the November deadline by current and former military personnel and defence department employees.

“Most Nato allies have had a moment of reckoning when it comes to sexual misconduct scandals”, according to Stéfanie von Hlatky, the director of the Center for International and Defense Policy, at Queen’s University – but the number of top brass implicated in Canada is “unique”, she said

