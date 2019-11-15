Canada and US to partially close borders

Canada and the United States will announce a deal to partially close their borders on Wednesday.

The agreement will close the borders to non-essential travel but allow the transfer of medical supplies, food and other goods, the report said, citing an unnamed official.

Canada closed its borders to all foreign nationals except US citizens and permanent residents on Monday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is under quarantine after his wife, Sophie, tested positive for the respiratory virus, earlier urged people to stay at home and restrict contact with others.