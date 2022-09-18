Camilla: I will always remember Queen's smile

Camilla said that like many, the Queen is the only monarch she can remember. [Photo Source: BBC News]

Queen Elizabeth II “carved her own role” in a world dominated by men, Camilla, the Queen Consort, will say in a TV tribute to her.

Camilla praises her in a BBC programme to be broadcast shortly before a national minute’s silence held across the UK on Sunday.

In the show, she recalls the late Queen’s “wonderful blue eyes” and her “unforgettable smile”.

She will also say that the late Queen “has been part of our lives forever”.

Camilla was four when Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952 and she tells the documentary: “I’m 75 now and I can’t remember anybody except the Queen being there.”

Remembering the late monarch, Camilla described “those wonderful blue eyes… when she smiles they light up her whole face”.

“I will always remember that smile. That smile is unforgettable.”

She also tells the BBC documentary of how her mother-in-law carved out her own role for many years from the “difficult position” of being a “solitary woman” in a male-dominated world.