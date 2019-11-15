Cameron Diaz reveals why she quit acting in interview with Gwyneth Paltrow

Former Hollywood star Cameron Diaz has revealed her reasons for retiring from the movie business, saying she found “peace” when she quit acting.

Diaz appeared on Gwyneth Paltrow’s show discussing her wine business, how her mentality changed as she got older and the impact her career had on her well-being and relationships.

Diaz was nominated for four Golden Globes over the course of a 20-year career that ran from 1994-2014.

She is best known for her roles in “The Mask” (1994), “There’s Something About Mary” (1998) and “Vanilla Sky” (2001).

The former actor said she decided to really focus on her relationships with family and friends after handing over control of certain aspects of her life to other people for many years.

She decided to become “self-sufficient” and prove she could take care of herself as an adult, “putting all the pieces of my life together the way that I wanted it to be put together, not how other people thought it should go.”