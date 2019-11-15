Home

Calls to investigate global response

| @BBCWorld
May 18, 2020 4:57 pm
Dr Tedros and the WHO have faced criticism for their handling of the pandemic. [Source: BBC]

Global health leaders are set to call for an independent review into the international response to the COVID-19 pandemic at a meeting this week.

Representatives from 194 of the World Health Organization’s member states will meet virtually for the 73rd annual World Health Assembly.

The coronavirus pandemic will take centre stage.

Article continues after advertisement

Questions will be raised over how the virus has infected more than 4.5 million, and killed more than 300,000.

Each year, countries come together at the assembly to review the work of the UN’s health agency, and set its priorities for the coming year.

The European Union is expected to lead an international call, alongside countries including the UK, Australia and New Zealand, for an inquiry into how the global pandemic has been handled and what lessons can be learned.

