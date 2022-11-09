Call for treaty against fossil fuels discussed at UN climate summit

[Source: PBS]

The world should confront climate change the way it does nuclear weapons, by agreeing to a non-proliferation treaty that stops further production of fossil fuels, Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano told the conference.

The proposal came as vulnerable nations pushed for more action and money, while big polluters remained divided over who should pay for the damage industrial greenhouse gas emissions have done to the planet.

The Pacific country has “joined Vanuatu and other nations calling for a fossil fuels non-proliferation treaty,” Natano said.

Vanuatu and Tuvalu, along with other vulnerable nations, have been flexing their moral authority against the backdrop of recent climate-related disasters.

The idea of a non-proliferation treaty for coal, oil, and natural gas has previously been advanced by campaigners, religious authorities including the Vatican, and some scientists, but Natano’s speech gave it a boost in front of a global audience.