California's Covid curfew to begin as cases surge beyond past peak

California is to begin a night-time curfew on Saturday, in an attempt to curb a surge in coronavirus cases.

The state’s latest figures are now worse than the previous peak in August, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Across the US, the daily death toll linked to Covid-19 has passed 2,000 for the first time since May.

Article continues after advertisement

About 187,000 new cases were recorded nationwide in the latest figures – released on Friday for the previous day – which is an all-time high.

Several states have imposed new mask mandates and restrictions to try to combat the rise.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also urged Americans to avoid travelling for the Thanksgiving holiday next week to prevent increased transmissions.

Thanksgiving typically heralds the busiest week for travel in the US. Last year, an estimated 26 million people passed through the country’s airports in the week surrounding the holiday.