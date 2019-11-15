Home

California wildfire: Rescuers work to evacuate dozens trapped at reservoir

| @BBCWorld
September 6, 2020 7:31 pm

A major rescue operation is taking place in California after a wildfire trapped people at a popular reservoir.

Helicopters have brought out dozens of people so far from around the Mammoth Pool Reservoir, about 40 miles (60km) north-west of Fresno.

Rescuers are returning for others and say the number trapped is unknown. So far two people are seriously injured and 10 more have moderate injuries.

The fast-moving Creek Fire started at about 18:45 on Friday.

It grew to cover about 5,000 acres of the Sierra National Forest – an area of steep and rugged terrain – by Saturday afternoon, the LA Times reported.

