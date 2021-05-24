Home

World

California wildfire advances

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
July 11, 2021 4:27 pm

Death Valley National Park in California recorded a staggering high of 54 degrees celsius as firefighters struggle to contain an exploding Northern California wildfire

If verified, the 54C reading would be the hottest high recorded there since July 1913, when the same Furnace Creek desert area hit 57C, considered the highest reliably measured temperature on Earth.

[Source: TVNZ]

