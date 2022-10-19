California university students struggle with housing insecurity

California's public university systems have struggled to house students during a statewide housing crisis. [Photo Credit: Aljazeera]

US state has set aside billions of dollars for new housing projects as many students are pushed into homelessness.

Los Angeles, California, United States – Delainey spent the first five weeks of classes at the University of California, Santa Cruz, last year living on a friend’s couch and out of her car.

Delainey, who asked to be identified only by her first name, said the episode took a toll on her health and affected her academic performance.

Article continues after advertisement

Delainey eventually managed to find housing in Santa Cruz, a coastal town in northern California that has one of the tightest housing markets in the state. She now pays nearly $1,500 per month for a room in a two-bedroom apartment off campus.

Stories like Delainey’s have become more common across California, where college students pack into cramped apartments, cut back on groceries to pay for the ballooning cost of rent and are pushed into homelessness at alarming rates.

A 2021 memo (PDF) prepared for the state legislature found that nearly 20 percent of students at California Community Colleges reported experiencing homelessness alongside 5 percent of students at University of California schools and 10 percent of those attending California State University institutions.

That amounts to tens of thousands of students across California’s public university systems.

The 2021 analysis found that the average yearly cost of housing while attending a University of California school ranged from $14,000 to $17,000, often eclipsing the cost of tuition itself for California residents.

Universities offer a number of explanations for the prices: high construction costs, schools being located in cities where housing is already in high demand, local homeowners who are hostile to new student housing projects and a scarcity of space to build new housing.

In some cases, universities have had to turn down students they would otherwise have accepted because they had nowhere to house them. In an email to Al Jazeera, the University of California, Santa Cruz said that “recognizing the housing challenges, we reduced the size of our incoming cohort of students by about 800”.

California’s three public university systems are meant to bring higher education within reach for people from different backgrounds. For some students, such access can be life-changing.