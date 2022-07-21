California police fatally shot 23-year-old Black man as he ran away, video shows

Police in California are investigating after officers fatally shot a 23-year-old Black man over the weekend. [Source: USA TODAY]

Police in California are investigating after an officer fatally shot a 23-year-old Black man over the weekend as he ran from law enforcement.

Rob Marquise Adams, who was armed when authorities arrived at the scene, died after he was shot about 8 p.m. Saturday in San Bernardino, the San Bernardino Police Department reported Tuesday.

Security camera footage from a parking lot in the city, just 60 miles east of Los Angeles, shows two officers pull into the lot in an unmarked car while Adams stood in the lot near another unidentified man.

As soon as both officers exit the car, the video shows Adams turn away from them and run. In the video, about five seconds after the officers get out of the car, one of them fires at Adams from a distance, apparently hitting him with gunfire. He then collapses to the ground.

Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump called the shooting a “horrific execution,” on Twitter.

A portion of bodycam video released by the department shows the officers approach Adams to render medical assistance.

In the video, one officer says to Adams, “Hey bro, you’re gonna be OK, man. Hey, hey, you’re gonna be OK. Stay with me, OK?”

The officers eventually carry Adams to an ambulance.

Adams, of San Bernardino, was transported to a local hospital where he died, police said.

Police have not released the names of the officers involved or identified their race.

According to a cut, narrated video released Tuesday by San Bernardino Police Chief Darren Goodman, the officers shot Adams because he failed to comply with their commands and continued to hold the gun as he tried to duck down between two parked cars.

The officers were fully uniformed, Goodman said in the video.