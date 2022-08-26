California phasing out gas vehicles in climate change fight

Electric cars were once considered little more than a glorified golf cart but California now accounts for 48% of all of America's EV stock. [Photo Credit: TVNZ]

The Golden State has voted to become the first in America to bring in a ban on petrol-powered cars, starting in 2035.

Lawmakers in California passed the historic vote on Thursday (local time).

The new rules have set zero-emission sales goals for new cars over the next 13 years – starting with 35% of vehicles sold in the state by 2026 being electric or hybrid, and 68% by 2030.

Rules for diesel vehicles will be set separately.

Tesla is by far the biggest manufacturer – and also the largest charging station provider, which will cause problems if not resolved by the wider industry.

“Charging infrastructure is always forefront of an electric vehicle purchaser,” said Jessie Dosanjh, president of the California Retail Motoring Group.

“There are a couple of elements to that. One of them is the availability of chargers. Second, the reliability of those chargers as a function of the power grid.”

The US Government has committed NZ$8 billion toward developing a national electric charging grid, by 2030.

Manufacturers will also have to contend with limited quantities of the materials required to make the cars – or more specifically, their batteries, which require cobalt, nickel and lithium-ion.

But California Governor Gavin Newsom is looking ahead.

“This is a game-changer,” he said.

“There’s nothing else that will move the needle more on greenhouse gases, than tailpipe emissions.”