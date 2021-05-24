Home

California declares state of emergency

| @BBCWorld
June 19, 2021 9:00 am
Tourists take pictures with a thermometer at the Furnace Creek Visitor's Center at Death Valley National Park in California [Source: BBC]

California has declared a state of emergency to address power system concerns, as parts of the US south-west reported dangerously high temperatures.

An excessive heat warning is in place for much of Arizona and California, and southern areas of Nevada and Utah.

People are being told to stay in air-conditioned areas and out of the sun.

Californians have also been urged to conserve energy during peak times, as temperatures are expected to remain between 100-110F (37-43C) until Sunday.

Governor Gavin Newsom said the state of emergency, which is in effect until 23:59 on Saturday (06:59 GMT on Sunday), was to “reduce the strain on the energy infrastructure and increase energy capacity”.

The California Independent System Operator, which controls most of the state’s power grid, asked people to set thermostats to 78F (25C) or higher, avoid using major appliances and unnecessary lights.

