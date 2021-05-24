Business still has time to help Afghans: AirBnB boss

The Co-founder of AirBnB says there is still time for firms to “speak up and help” Afghans being displaced by the current humanitarian crisis.

It comes after the accommodation platform promised to provide free temporary lodging for 20,000 refugees.

Relatively few companies have offered help in the crisis so far, but Brian Chesky told the BBC he expected more would feel “compelled” to.

Article continues after advertisement

The tech boss told the BBC the displacement of people fleeing the Taliban was “the greatest humanitarian crisis of our time”.