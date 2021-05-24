Home

US troops on high alert over stand-off

| @BBCWorld
January 25, 2022 10:14 am
[Source: BBC]

Some 8,500 combat-ready US troops are on high alert to deploy at short notice amid rising tension over Ukraine, the Pentagon says.

Russia continues to deny planning military action against Ukraine, despite massing 100,000 troops nearby.

President Biden held a video call with European allies on Monday as Western powers aim for a common strategy against Russian aggression.

The Pentagon said no decision had yet been made on whether to deploy troops.

It would only happen if the Nato military alliance decide to activate a rapid-reaction force, “or if other situations develop” around the Russian troop build-up, said Pentagon press secretary John Kirby.

There are no plans to deploy to Ukraine itself, he added.

Some Nato members, including Denmark, Spain, France and the Netherlands, are already planning or considering sending fighter jets and warships to eastern Europe to bolster defences in the region.

Over the weekend, some 90 tonnes of US “lethal aid” including ammunition for “front-line defenders” arrived in Ukraine.

As well as President Biden, Monday’s video call was to include UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg.

EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel also dialled in.

