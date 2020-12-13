Home

World

'Bumpy' period expected as UK adjusts to new EU rules

BBC
December 29, 2020 7:33 am

There will be “bumpy moments” for UK businesses and travellers as they get to grips with new EU rules.

Government minister Michael Gove said there would be “practical and procedural changes” when the Brexit transition period ends on 31 December.

Mr Gove also urged people going to the EU to make extra checks, including mobile phone roaming charges.

EU ambassadors have approved the post-Brexit-trade deal,paving the way for it to take effect on 1 January.

Under EU rules it can take effect provisionally, though the European Parliament will vote on it in January.
In the UK, MPs will vote on the deal on Wednesday.

