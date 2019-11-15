BTS in trouble in China over Korean War comments

South Korean K-pop group BTS are facing a backlash in China over comments a member made about the Korean War.

In a speech, the band’s leader, known as RM, mentioned South Korea’s shared “history of pain” with the US over the 1950-53 conflict, in which the two countries fought together.

But his remarks have angered Chinese social media users, as Beijing backed the North in the war.

The controversy also appears to have affected commercial deals.

Adverts featuring BTS from companies including Samsung, sports brand Fila and car manufacturer Hyundai disappeared from a number of Chinese websites or social media platforms, although it is unclear who removed them.

K-pop has a large following in China and BTS – one of the most successful groups – are no different, with at least five million fans on China’s popular social media platform Weibo.