Brooklyn shooting: Sixteen injured in New York City subway station

Five people have been shot and 13 injured in a shooting during morning rush hour at a New York subway station.

Photos from the scene show bloodied passengers lying on the station floor.

The gunman fled the scene, with witnesses quoted in US media describing a man wearing an orange construction vest and gas mask.

No motive for the attack has yet been identified.

A spokesman for Mayor Eric Adams called on New Yorkers “to stay away from this area for their safety and so that first responders can help those in need and investigate”.

At least four train lines are also said to be delayed in both directions.

Law enforcement sources say the suspect opened fire from the platform and threw a smoke bomb inside an R line train that had just pulled into the station.

New York’s fire department told the BBC it originally received a call about smoke inside the station.

But officials arrived to find several people shot and injured.

Police have said there are now no active explosive devices inside the station.

Cities across the US have seen a troubling rise in gun violence incidents over the past two years.