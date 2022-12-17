Brittney Griner vows to play this season after prisoner swap

[Source: BBC]

Brittney Griner has said she will soon return to playing basketball after the American star was freed from a Russian jail.

The WNBA player was released last week in a prisoner swap for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

She spoke for the first time since the exchange on Friday, thanking President Joe Biden and vowing to return for Phoenix Mercury this season.

“It feels so good to be home,” she said in a statement on Instagram.

“The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going.”

“I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season,” Griner said.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist said she had departed Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, where she spent a week recovering after landing in the US.

Griner also pledged to use her platform to help Mr Biden secure the release of Paul Whelan, an ex-marine who has been in Russian custody for nearly four years on charges of spying.

The Biden administration faced criticism for failing to include Whelan in the Griner-Bout prisoner swap. The US said it had the choice of bringing home Griner or no one.

Mr Biden is “committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home”, Griner said, urging “everyone that played a part in bringing me home to continue their efforts” to secure his release.

“Every family deserves to be whole,” she said.