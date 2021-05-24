Home

British troops 'unlikely' to fight: Truss

BBC
January 31, 2022 6:34 am
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. [Photo: BBC]

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says while there is a “real threat” of Russia invading Ukraine, it is “very unlikely” British soldiers would be deployed to fight in any conflict.

Instead, she said the UK was sending weapons to Ukraine and “strengthening” its sanction system so oligarchs close to the Kremlin had “nowhere to hide”.

She said the UK was also offering extra support to nearby Nato allies.

Article continues after advertisement

Russia has placed about 100,000 troops, tanks, artillery, and missiles near Ukraine’s border, but denies it plans to invade the former Soviet republic, which borders both Russia and the EU.

However, Truss says it is “highly likely” that President Vladimir Putin was looking to invade.

 

