British pub landlord reaches Ukraine with aid minibus

A British pub landlord has arrived in Ukraine with a minibus of aid after a 1,000-mile (1,600km) journey from the UK.

Tom Littledyke, a former Royal Marine, set off from Dorset in southwest England on Monday.

After dropping supplies in Poland, he said he made the “terrifying” drive over the border to Lviv in western Ukraine.

He is now using his 16-seater minibus to ferry people from the city’s train station back to the Polish border.