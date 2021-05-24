British passport delay blamed for baby stranded in Kabul

The parents of a seven-month-old baby who is stranded in Kabul without them say they are losing hope that they will be able to get her to the UK.

They say a five-month delay in receiving their baby’s British passport means their daughter is stuck in Afghanistan with grandparents.

The mother and British father say they had no choice but to return to the UK in May to retain the mother’s UK visa.

The government said it would do all it could to help British nationals.

The baby’s mother, an Afghan national, travelled to Afghanistan in September last year to see family.

She says she lost her UK ID card during her trip, and because of this, she was unable to return to the UK before her baby was born. Her partner joined her in December, and their daughter was born in Kabul in January.

The mother, who the BBC is not naming to protect her identity, was later issued a single-entry visa, which gave her 30 days to return to the UK to apply for a replacement permit.

The family say they had no choice but to leave their baby behind because of the limited window in which to travel back and renew the visa. They were also told the baby could not travel without a passport.