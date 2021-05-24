Britain setting an example for other countries on sanctions: Zelensky

Following the meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Boris Johnson in Kyiv, Ukraine’s President stressed that the West must increase sanctions against Russia.

“There is one conclusion, it is common: we must pressure Russia even more, pressure it through effective aid for the people of Ukraine in their defence against Russia, pressure with sanctions,” he said at a briefing after the meeting, as quoted by the UNIAN news agency.

“It is time to impose a full embargo on Russian energy and increase arms deliveries to us,” Zelensky added.

The president said he briefed Johnson about the ongoing peace talks with Russia and Ukraine’s conviction that any peace agreement should include firm security guarantees for Ukraine.

“We expect London to play a key part in this process,” he said.