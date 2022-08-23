Brian Tamaki-led protesters expected to converge on Beehive

[Source: NZ Herald]

Some roads in central Wellington are closed and police are out in force today as a large anti-government protest gathers at New Zealand’s Parliament.

Extra police were called in from outside the Wellington police district.

A traffic management plan is in place to restrict unauthorised vehicle movement and parking around Parliament until the protest ends, a police statement says.

The action is organised by a group associated with Destiny Church.

Its leader Brian Tamaki is expected to announce that he is forming a new party he hopes will draw votes from a number of anti-government groups, including those which are against Covid-19 public health measures and vaccine mandates.

Police say any behaviour deemed unlawful would not be tolerated.