Brian Tamaki-led protesters expected to converge on Beehive

[Source: NZ Herald]
Some roads in central Wellington are closed and police are out in force today as a large anti-government protest gathers at New Zealand’s Parliament.
Extra police were called in from outside the Wellington police district.
A traffic management plan is in place to restrict unauthorised vehicle movement and parking around Parliament until the protest ends, a police statement says.
The action is organised by a group associated with Destiny Church.
Its leader Brian Tamaki is expected to announce that he is forming a new party he hopes will draw votes from a number of anti-government groups, including those which are against Covid-19 public health measures and vaccine mandates.
Police say any behaviour deemed unlawful would not be tolerated.