Brexit will harm UK more than EU, warns Ursula von der Leyen

| @BBCWorld
December 19, 2019 6:24 am

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has warned that forthcoming Brexit negotiations face another “cliff-edge situation”.

Mrs von der Leyen said the timetable for talks – due to conclude by December 2020 – was “extremely challenging”, adding: “This would clearly harm our interests, but it will impact more on the UK.”

