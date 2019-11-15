Brexit: UK officially leaves the European Union

The United Kingdom has left the European Union, after 47 years of membership.

After a 2016 referendum of UK voters resulted in a 52-48 percent win for the “leave” campaign, the country’s membership officially ceased at 23:00 GMT (midnight Brussels time).

An hour before the UK’s membership expired, Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it an “astonishing moment of hope” in a televised address to the nation.

He said this was the moment the country would “begin to unite and level up”, promising the largest revival of infrastructure since the era of Queen Victoria, who reigned between 1837 and 1901.