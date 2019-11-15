World
Brexit: UK-EU trade talks to resume over 'critical issues'
December 6, 2020 7:05 am
The UK and EU have decided to return to the negotiating table to try to agree with a post-Brexit trade deal, despite “significant differences”.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen made the decision during a phone call on Saturday.
A statement said there were three “critical issues” to address.
Negotiating teams will reconvene in Brussels on Sunday, and the leaders will speak again on Monday evening.
In the joint statement from Mr Johnson and Ms Von der Leyen, they said fishing rights, competition rules and how any deal is enforced were still causing problems, with the statement adding: “Both sides underlined that no agreement is feasible if these issues are not resolved.”
But the leaders continued: “Whilst recognising the seriousness of these differences, we agreed that a further effort should be undertaken by our negotiating teams to assess whether they can be resolved.”
The BBC’s political editor, Laura Kuenssberg, said the next meeting “feels like a last roll of the dice, rather than ironing out a few last-minute glitches”, and the next 48 hours would be “critical”.