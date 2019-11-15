Brexit: PM and EU say trade deal unlikely by Sunday

Boris Johnson and the EU have both warned they are unlikely to reach a post-Brexit trade deal by Sunday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said no deal was the most probable end to “difficult” talks.

And the UK prime minister argued the EU needed to make a “big change” over the main sticking points on fishing rights and business competition rules.

Article continues after advertisement

The Sunday deadline was set by the two leaders after months of talks failed to achieve an agreement.

If a trade deal is not reached and ratified by both sides by 31 December, the UK and EU could impose taxes – tariffs – on each other’s goods.

This could lead to higher prices, among other changes.

As talks between officials continue, the EU is determined to prevent the UK from gaining what it sees as an unfair advantage of having tariff-free access to its markets, while setting its own standards on products, employment rights and business subsidies.

It is also warning that, without access to UK waters for EU fleets, UK fishermen will no longer get special access to EU markets to sell their goods.

But the UK argues that what goes on in its own waters, and its wider business rules, should be under its control as a sovereign country.

The two sides also disagree on whether the European Court of Justice should settle future UK-EU trade disputes.

Europe’s leaders are keen to clarify they won’t personally intervene in the current impasse in trade talks. There’ll be no last-minute handshake or “a-ha” moment in Paris, Warsaw or Berlin.

Behind the scenes, leaders are involved in discussions with their negotiators, but they don’t want to be face-to-face, or ear-to-ear, with Boris Johnson in public.

EU countries are joined together in their single market. So no individual EU leader – not even the most powerful ones, in France and Germany – can be perceived to be making the political compromises that could clinch the UK deal.

Concessions will have an impact on the whole single market – and therefore all member states, as a collective.