Brexit negotiator says UK must be able to set its own laws

The UK “must have the ability to set laws that suit us,” the PM’s chief Brexit negotiator will say in a speech in Brussels.

David Frost is expected to set out the UK’s stance ahead of post-Brexit trade negotiations, due to start next month.

He will dismiss the idea an EU court would have a role in future trade disputes, saying: “We only want what other independent countries have.”

It comes as France warns Britain to expect a bruising battle during talks.

Acting Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said: “Boris Johnson should listen to the views of British businesses who want to maintain the closest possible alignment with the European Union.”