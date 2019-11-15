World
Brexit negotiator says UK must be able to set its own laws
February 18, 2020 6:16 am
David Frost is expected to set out the UK's stance ahead of post-Brexit trade talks [Source: BBC]
The UK “must have the ability to set laws that suit us,” the PM’s chief Brexit negotiator will say in a speech in Brussels.
David Frost is expected to set out the UK’s stance ahead of post-Brexit trade negotiations, due to start next month.
He will dismiss the idea an EU court would have a role in future trade disputes, saying: “We only want what other independent countries have.”
It comes as France warns Britain to expect a bruising battle during talks.
Acting Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said: “Boris Johnson should listen to the views of British businesses who want to maintain the closest possible alignment with the European Union.”