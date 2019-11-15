Breonna Taylor: Louisville officer to be fired for deadly force use

A policeman involved in the killing of a black woman in the US state of Kentucky will be fired, city officials announced.

Breonna Taylor, 26, was shot as she slept when officers entered her flat in Louisville on 13 March during a drugs investigation.

Mayor Greg Fischer said Brett Hankison, one of three officers involved, will lose his badge.

Ms Taylor’s name has become a rallying cry at global anti-racism protests.

The other officers have been placed on administrative leave amid an investigation.

Mayor Fischer did not provide more details regarding the decision to fire Mr Hankison, citing a local law.

“Unfortunately, due to a provision in state law that I very much would like to see changed, both the Chief and I are precluded from talking about what brought us to this moment, or even the timing of this decision,” he said.