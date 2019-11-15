Home

'Bread riots' in Beirut over reports subsidies on basic goods will end

| @BBCWorld
December 8, 2020 1:31 pm
Subsidies on flour and other goods cannot continue beyond the next two months, the head of Lebanon's central bank warns.[Source:BBC]

Protesters have blocked roads in the Lebanese capital Beirut over reports that government subsidies for some basic goods will be cut.

Demonstrators burned tyres in the city centre, and some also attempted to reach the parliament building.

The head of the country’s central bank earlier said the subsidies on flour, fuel and medicines could not continue beyond the next two months.

UN agencies have warned of a social catastrophe for the poorest households.

