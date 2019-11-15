World
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro joined a rally to end quarantine measures
April 20, 2020 3:05 pm
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks at a protest against quarantine and social distancing measures in Brasilia. [Source: CNN]
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro joined a rally in the country’s capital on Sunday.
This was where protesters called for an end to quarantine measures and some urged military intervention to shut down Congress and the Supreme Court.
Congress and the Supreme Court have supported social isolation measures imposed by governors.
The President didn’t wear a mask and coughed several times while speaking to the crowd of a couple of hundred supporters in Brasilia.