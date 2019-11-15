Brazil's COVID-19 cases top four million

More than 7,000 health workers have died worldwide from coronavirus, with Mexico logging the highest death toll among medical staff.

The death toll from the coronavirus disease in the Middle East surpassed 50,000, but numbers still may be an undercount, as testing in war-torn nations like Libya and Yemen remain extremely limited.

Steroids have been confirmed to reduce the risk of death in patients suffering from severe cases of COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

More than 26 million people around the world have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, and at least 866,598 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Some 17.4 million people have recovered.