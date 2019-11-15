Brazil's Bolsonaro still positive for coronavirus

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro’s latest coronavirus test was positive, he said in an interview on TV.

Bolsonaro, who has been dismissive of the risks posed by the virus, revealed on 7 July that he had Covid-19.

He said that he had initially had a high temperature and muscle pains but that he quickly began to feel better after taking the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine.

He acknowledged on Wednesday that there was no scientific proof for the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquin but insisted that “it worked for me”.

Brazil has the second highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world after the US and is expected to reach two million cases within the next days.