Brazil's Bolsonaro accused of crimes against humanity as Amazon felled
RNZ
October 13, 2021 4:29 pm
[Source: RNZ]
Deforestation of the Brazilian Amazon has surged since Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro took office.
The losses amount to a crime against humanity as climate change strengthens, an environmental non-profit charged on Tuesday.
Austria-based AllRise filed a complaint to the International Criminal Court (ICC) accusing the far-right leader of “facilitating and accelerating” Amazon losses with policies that encourage deforestation, land grabbing and illegal mining.
