Brazil's Amazon: Surge in deforestation as military prepares to deploy

Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rain-forest rose sharply last month as the country prepared to send troops to try to curb illegal logging and mining.

Brazil’s space research agency said the area destroyed in April was 64% bigger than in the same period last year.

In the first four months of 2020, destruction of the forest by illegal loggers and ranchers rose 55%, it said.

Environmentalists say President Jair Bolsonaro’s policies and rhetoric encourage illegal activity.

Bolsonaro denies this. Earlier this week he authorised the deployment of armed forces to the region.

The Amazon rain-forest is a vital carbon store that slows down the pace of global warming.