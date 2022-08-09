Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champion shot in São Paulo club

[Source: Yahoo News / Website]

One of Brazil’s greatest Jiu-Jitsu champions of all time, Leandro Lo, has been declared brain dead after being shot in the head in a São Paulo club.

Lo was one of the most successful Jiu-Jitsu athletes of all time, having won the World Championships eight times.

Witnesses said Lo and his friends were approached by a man in a threatening manner, Lo immobilised the man, but after he let him go, the man shot Lo.

The suspect fled the scene but has since handed himself in to police.

An investigation for attempted murder has been opened.

A friend of Lo who was with him at the time, said a lone man approached their table, took a bottle from it and waved it around in a menacing way.