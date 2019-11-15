Brazilian airline resumes passenger flights

Brazil’s Gol has become the first airline to resume commercial flights with the Boeing 737 Max.

The plane had been grounded worldwide since March 2019 following two deadly crashes which killed 346 people.

But following an overhaul, the first passenger flight took off from Gol’s hub in São Paulo on a flight to the city of Porto Alegre.

Article continues after advertisement

Gol had earlier said that 140 of its pilots had undergone training on the overhauled plane in the US.

So far, only the US and Brazil have recertified the jet.

Gol, the biggest domestic airline in Brazil, has seven Boeing 737 Max planes which it plans to use on 27 commercial domestic flights.

Boeing was forced to take the 737 Max out of service following two crashes within five months of each other, which together killed 346 people.

The aircraft manufacturer has since implemented a series of modifications including updating flight control software, revising crew procedures and rerouting internal wiring.